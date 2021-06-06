Grizz Gaming, Hornets Venom GT dominate in NBA 2K action

Grizz Gaming earned wins of 21 and 30 points and Hornets Venom GT won by 18 and 32 points in their respective NBA 2K League games on Saturday.

The Grizz swept Bucks Gaming 87-66 and 85-55, while Hornets Venom swept Raptors Uprising 74-56 and 90-58. Both winning sides improved to 5-1 for the season.

Grizz point guard Zach “Vandi” Vandivier averaged 23.5 points and 12.5 assists over the two games, and center Mehyar “Authentic African” Ahmed-Hassan posted 16.5 points and 20.5 rebounds per game -- including a dominant line of 17 points, 25 rebounds and eight assists in Game 2.

Sweeps were the hallmark of the day across the league. In other action, Hawks Talon GC earned two wins over Heat Check Gaming, 89-69 and 88-79, and Kings Guard Gaming escaped 66-60 in their first game against Lakers Gaming before winning the second game 78-57.

The 23 NBA 2K League teams are competing in regular-season action through Aug. 14. The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22), The Turn (July 14-17), and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21).

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be Sept. 4.

