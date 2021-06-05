Hawks Talon GC, Blazers Gaming earn sweeps in NBA2K

Blazers Gaming and Hawks Talon GC earned sweeps on Friday in Week 2 action of the NBA 2K League season.

Blazers Gaming took two from Cavs Legion GC, 83-46 and 76-74. Meanwhile, Hawks Talon defeated Raptors Uprising GC by a combined 12 points, 74-68 and 66-60.

T-Wolves Gaming also earned a sweep of Bucks Gaming, including a 112-59 whitewashing. T-Wolves Gaming also won 91-81. ShiftyKaii White scored 52 points in the blowout and another 38 points in the second win.

In other action, NetsGC and Knicks Gaming split their games, with NetsGC winning 90-83 and Knicks Gaming claiming the second, 82-80.

The 23 NBA 2K League teams are competing in regular-season action through Aug. 14. The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22), The Turn (July 14-17), and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21).

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be Sept. 4.

