Hornets Venom GT, Knicks Gaming split DH as Week 4 NBA 2K action concludes

Hornets Venom GT could not close the gap on the NBA 2K League’s Eastern Conference leader Grizz Gaming Saturday night, splitting its two matchups with Knicks Gaming.

Hornets Venom GT were edged 63-61 in one contest while winning 73-68 in the rematch to fall to third in the conference, dropping out of a second-place tie with idle Wizards District Gaming.

Week 4 concluded Saturday with three additional doubleheaders. Heat Check Gaming swept Hawks Talon GC 71-67 and 73-52, while Lakers Gaming came back to beat Warriors Gaming Squad 75-71 after being edged 78-77 earlier. Kings Guard Gaming won big over Blazers Gaming in the first meeting 71-53 but fell in the rematch 79-72.

Christopher “Duck” Charles and Malik “OriginalMalik” Hobson led the way for the Knicks with 26 points each in their win, with the Hornets’ Sherm topping all scorers with 28. Four players scored 15 points or more for the Hornets in their victory, while Glo “Glo” Samuels (25) and Duck (20) were the high scorers for the Knicks in a losing cause. Glo also pulled down 11 rebounds.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Grizz Gaming, 9-1

2. Wizards District Gaming, 9-3

3. Hornets Venom GT, 10-4

4. 76ers GC, 6-4

5. NetsGC, 9-7

6. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 4-4

7. Heat Check Gaming, 7-7

T8. Magic Gaming, 4-6

T8. Gen.G Tigers, 4-6

T8. Knicks Gaming, 4-6

11. Hawks Talon GC, 5-9

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-12

Western Conference

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 8-2

2. Pacers Gaming, 11-3

3. Pistons GT, 5-3

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 6-4

T5. Jazz Gaming, 5-5

T5. Mavs Gaming, 5-5

T5. Blazer5 Gaming, 5-5

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 5-5

9. Lakers Gaming, 3-9

10. Cavs Legion GC, 2-8

11. Bucks Gaming, 0-10

