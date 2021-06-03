Knicks Gaming, Pacers Gaming rack up wins in NBA 2K League

The New York Knicks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs Wednesday night, but at least their esports outfit fared better.

Knicks Gaming took two games from Celtics Crossover Gaming while Pacers Gaming swept a two-game set with Cavs Legion GC to open Week 2 of the NBA 2K League season.

The Knicks won for the first time after a Week 1 sweep at the hands of Pacers Gaming. The Pacers, meanwhile, became the first team to reach 4-0 this season.

Knicks Gaming staved off late charges from Celtics Crossover to secure narrow wins in both halves of their doubleheader, 65-62 in Game 1 and 62-59 in Game 2. Point guard Chris “Duck” Charles led the Knicks with averages of 23 points and 8.5 assists per game.

Pacers Gaming came back from a seven-point, first-quarter deficit to beat Cavs Legion 74-70 in Game 1, then locked up Game 2, 79-71. Point guard Xavier “630” Barraza dropped 40 and 35 points, respectively, while center Jomar “Jomar” Varela-Escapa posted consecutive double-doubles of 19 points and 11 rebounds followed by 16 points and 10 rebounds.

In other action Wednesday, Magic Gaming and 76ers GC split their two-game series, with the Magic winning 65-58 before the 76ers’ revenge, 78-70. And T-Wolves Gaming took down Pistons GT 84-66, but the Pistons rebounded in the rematch with an 86-71 win.

The 23 NBA 2K League teams are competing in regular-season action through Aug. 14. The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22), The Turn (July 14-17), and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21).

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be Sept. 4.

