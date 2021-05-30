Pacers Gaming, Kings Guard, 76ers GC clinch sweeps in NBA 2K League

Pacers Gaming, Kings Guard Gaming and 76ers GC each started their seasons off right, completing sweeps in their season openers to move to 2-0 as Week 1 of the NBA 2K League season continued Saturday.

Pacers Gaming swept Knicks Gaming, winning 78-66 and 86-76. Xavier “630” Barraza averaged 32.5 points and 9.5 assists for the Pacers over the two victories.

Kings Guard Gaming pulled off a pair of tight wins over Bucks Gaming, 71-66 and 71-68. Stanley “MaJes7ic” Lebron averaged 16.5 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Kings, and four Kings players scored in double figures in Game 2.

76ers GC managed a 63-61 squeaker over Cavs Legion GC before bouncing them in the second game, 72-55. Dre “Dre” Marshall averaged 26 points and 11 assists over the two-game set while Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey averaged 22.5 points and 11 rebounds for 76ers GC.

In other action, Hawks Talon GC earned its first win of the season in a series split with Grizz Gaming. Grizz won the first game 81-52 before Hawks Talon bounced back with a 68-61 triumph.

Grizz Gaming is 3-1 after sweeping Heat Check Gaming on Friday.

The 23 NBA 2K League teams are competing in regular-season action through Aug. 14. The season also includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be held Sept. 4.

