Turn Tournament opens with defending champ falling

Coming off his Week 6 Player of the Week, Christopher “Duck” Charles averaged 32 points and 12.5 assists Wednesday, leading No. 14 Knicks Gaming to a two-game sweep of No. 19 Hawks Talon GC in the opening round of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn Tournament.

The $260,000 event, the second in-season tournament of the year, runs through Saturday. All matches are best-of-three, single elimination. The champion will receive $117,000, and the runner-up will earn $52,000.

The top nine seeds based on the regular-season standings (No. 1 Wizards District Gaming, No. 2 Pacers Gaming, No. 3 Hornets Venom GT, No. 4 T-Wolves Gaming, No. 5 Grizz Gaming, No. 6 NetsGC, No. 7 Kings Guard Gaming, No. 8 Warriors Gaming Squad and No. 9 Pistons GT) received first-round byes.

The other teams played first-round matches Wednesday. No. 10 76ers GC dumped No. 23 Bucks Gaming 2-0, No. 11 Magic Gaming edged No. 22 Lakers Gaming 2-1, and No. 12 Jazz Gaming topped No. 21 Cavs Legion GC 2-0. Also, No. 13 Blazer5 Gaming defeated No. 20 Raptors Uprising GC 2-0, No. 15 Heat Check Gaming took down No. 18 Mavs Gaming 2-1 and the No. 16 Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai eliminated No. 17 CLTX Gaming 2-1.

Blazer5 Gaming took down the defending tournament champion Raptors Uprising GC in two games, winning 81-73 and 80-72. Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey topped all scorers in a losing cause with 23 and 25 points, respectively, and Dayvon “Goofy757” Curry finished with 21 points and 20 points for Blazer5 Gaming.

Knicks Gaming won their opener 82-76 against Hawks Talon GC then rallied for a 67-64 win in Game 2. Ceez “Ceez” Martinez scored 21 points in the first game for Hawks Talon GC but doubled that in the rematch (42) in a losing cause.

The 76ers GC moved past Bucks Gaming 82-69 and 76-69 in their first-round matchup. Dre “Dre” Marshall nearly posted a double-double for the Sixers with 37 points and nine assists in Game 1, while Reginald “Regg” Nash paced Bucks Gaming with 34 points and 11 assists.

Magic Gaming defeated Lakers Gaming 67-64 in the first game but fell in the rematch 75-63 to force a third game, won by the Magic 74-68.

Jazz Gaming pulled off the 2-0 sweep of Cavs Legion GC by scores of 87-77 and 96-72. Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram produced 33 points and 12 assists while Ria added 25 points and 14 rebounds in the first game. Splashy then rolled up 22 points and 20 assists in the second game, while Ria posted his second double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Albano “oFAB” Thomallari had 32 points and 12 assists in the first game and 33 points in the second for Cavs Legion.

Heat Check Gaming stormed back after losing to Mavs Gaming 63-53 with a pair of big wins, 71-54 and 90-68. Brian “Killey” Diaz led all scorers with 34 points for Heat Check Gaming in Game 3, while the Mavs were led by Wesley “Gen” McNair (29 points, six assists) and Gerald “Sick One” Knapp (22 points, 10 rebounds).

The second-round matches on Thursday:

--No. 1 Wizards District Gaming vs. No. 16 Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai

--No. 2 Pacers Gaming vs. No. 15 Heat Check Gaming

--No. 3 Hornets Venom GT vs. No. 14 Knicks Gaming

--No. 4 T-Wolves Gaming vs. No. 13 Blazer5 Gaming

--No. 5 Grizz Gaming vs. No. 12 Jazz Gaming

--No. 6 Nets GC vs. No. 11 Magic Gaming

--No. 7 Kings Guard vs. No. 10 76ers GC

--No. 8 Warriors Gaming Squad vs. No. 9 Pistons GT

NBA 2K League’s The Turn Tournament prize pool

1. $117,000

2. $52,000

3-4. $22,100

5-8. $11,700

