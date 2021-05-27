T-Wolves Gaming open with sweep on Day 1 of NBA2K season

T-Wolves Gaming opened with a sweep over Mavs Gaming on Wednesday to tip off the first night of the NBA2K regular season.

T-Wolves Gaming were not challenged in either contest, winning 87-71 and 86-68. BeardaBeast went for 24 and 32 in the victories.

Every other matchup resulted in a split.

Blazers Gaming defeated Jazz Gaming 72-60 before the Jazz rebounded with a 70-60 win. Wizards District Gaming lost a close one to Celtics Crossover Gaming, 58-55, but responded with a 68-51 win. NetsGC downed Magic Gaming 67-58 but then lost 78-73.

T-Wolves Gaming picked up where they left off in the Tipoff tourney as they won the event over 76ers GC on Sunday.

--Field Level Media