76ers Gaming Club retain Radiant, Steez, BreadwinnerLA

The 76ers Gaming Club retained Ethan “Radiant” White, Alexander “Steez” Bernstein and Christopher “BreadwinnerLA” Lafanette from its 2020 roster, the NBA 2K team announced Thursday.

The current retainment period that allows all NBA 2K teams to keep three players on their roster ends on Monday.

While Radiant and Steez are from 76er Gaming Club’s 2018 draft, whereas Breadwinner LA joined the team the following year.

“The excellence these players have shown -- off and on the court -- as athletes, ambassadors of our sport, and teammates to each other, is truly impressive,” 76ers GC head coach Jeff Terrell said. “This trio has endeared themselves to our fan base and organization with their passion, determination, and spirit; I’m incredibly confident in their ability to embrace and mentor their future teammates.”

Radiant averaged 30.7 points and 7.0 assists out of 42 games this season. His 1,291 total points were the second most in the league this season, with his 295 assists being the ninth best.

“To me, Radiant is the best player in the world,” Terrell said. “... His biggest strengths are obviously his scoring and unbelievable playmaking skills. His leadership and strong play helped drive our run this past season.”

Over the 42 games, Steez had an average of 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.9 blocks. Steez’s 102 steals ranked eighth in the league this season.

“He’s a great team captain with a tremendous gift of being able to connect with his teammates and hold them accountable,” Terrell says on Steez.

BreadwinnerLA did not lag behind in excellence, with his average of 8.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.5 steals, and 2.1 blocks this season. His total 313 rebounds, 105 steals and 88 blocks were the most on the team, while his steals and blocks were within the top 10 best in the league.

“I think BreadwinnerLA is one of the best defenders in the NBA 2K League,” Terrell said. “He is able to completely control the outcome of games with his impact on that end of the court. He has been an anchor and a great player for us.”

--Field Level Media