NBA 2K League sets remaining 2020 schedule

In the middle of the first of three in-season tournaments, the NBA 2K League revealed its schedule for the remainder of the 2020 season on Wednesday.

After The Tipoff tournament concludes Friday, the regular season will resume on Tuesday with the start of Week 7.

The league will then continue with remote play, having teams compete from their home market, through Week 10 (July 14-17) and the second in-season tournament, The Turn, scheduled for the week of July 20-26.

It is unclear if the remainder of the season will be online only. Week 12 in late July and Week 13 in early August will be followed by the last in-season tournament, The Ticket, set for the week of Aug. 10-16.

The playoffs will run Aug. 19-22, with the NBA 2K League Finals scheduled for Aug. 29.

Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league released an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5.

Each regular-season match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The NBA 2K League announced earlier this week that online action would continue through Week 11.

Raptors Uprising GC (9-0) sit atop the regular-season standings, with Warriors Gaming Squad (6-1), Wizards District Gaming (6-1), Jazz Gaming (4-1) and Hornets Venom GT (5-2) rounding out the top five.

—Field Level Media