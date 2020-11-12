T-Wolves Gaming acquires 'ShiftyKaii' in trade with Gen.G Tigers

Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White is headed to T-Wolves Gaming in a trade with the Gen.G Tigers that also included a 2021 second-round pick and 2022 first-round pick in exchange for Mihad “FEAST” Feratovic, Jordan “JMoney” Martinez and a 2022 second-round pick.

T-Wolves Gaming, the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 2K League affiliate and 2019 NBA 2K League champions, made the announcement Thursday.

ShiftyKaii, from Booklyn, N.Y., played in 39 regular season games for Gen.G during the 2020 season and averaged 29.4 points, 8.5 assists and 2.9 steals per contest. He was selected sixth overall in the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft by Gen.G.

FEAST, who was originally acquired by T-Wolves Gaming and was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 expansion draft, was part of the team’s championship run and played in all five NBA 2K League Finals games. During the 2020 season, he appeared in all 37 regular season games and averaged 12.7 points, 14.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest. FEAST holds the franchise record for rebounds in a game with 24, which he set May 8, 2020, in a matchup vs. Bucks Gaming.

JMoney was also part of T-Wolves Gaming’s championship run. He was acquired in a trade with Heat Check Gaming during the 2019 season and played in all 20 games of the 2020 season where he averaged 14.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

T-Wolves Gaming finished the 2020 season with the 11th seed and an 8-8 record.

--Field Level Media