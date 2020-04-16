NBA 2K League Spring 16 final postponed due to technical issue

T-Wolves Gaming and Wizards District Gaming will have to wait a day for the final of the NBA 2K League’s Spring 16 exhibition tournament, as the match was postponed Wednesday night due to technical difficulties.

The teams made the announcement on Twitter with no details provided about the nature of the problem.

The championship match is now scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

In the semifinals on Tuesday, the defending NBA 2K League champion T-Wolves swept 76ers GC 2-0, and the Wizards edged Warriors Gaming Squad 2-1.

The 16-team, online exhibition Spring 16 event was organized by Hornets Venom GT to keep clubs active with the start of the NBA 2K League season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

—Field Level Media