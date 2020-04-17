JBM carries Wizards to Spring 16 tourney title

Rookie Jack “JBM” Mascone scored 31 points in the decisive third game Thursday, leading Wizards District Gaming to a 2-1 win over T-Wolves Gaming in the final of the NBA 2K League’s Spring 16 exhibition tournament.

In the best-of-three championship round, the Wizards took the opening game 58-53. The second game was interrupted numerous times due to technical difficulties before the T-Wolves pulled out a tight win. The Wolves captured the finale 60-53 thanks to a late flourish from JMB.

Ryan “Dayfri” Conger also excelled with 14 points, 17 rebounds and four steals in the decisive game for Wizards District Gaming with the team selecting him its Player of the Series.

The last game was tied with two minutes left before JMB took over. The first overall pick in the 2020 NBA 2K League draft put the Wizards ahead to stay with a 3-pointer, and Maurice “ReeseDaGod” Delaney followed with a trey to give the Wizards a six-point lead.

After a 3-pointer by Christopher “Detoxys” Doyle pulled the T-Wolves within three, JMB sank another trey with 45 seconds remaining. A Wizards steal led to a JMB fastbreak dunk that produced an eight-point lead and sealed the outcome.

Andrew McNeill, the director of esports for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of Wizards District Gaming, posted on Twitter, “Proud of our boys, they fought through some technical frustrations in Game 2 to stay focused and clutch up down the stretch in Game 3! GGs to @TWolvesGaming”

The 16-team, online exhibition Spring 16 event was organized by Hornets Venom GT to keep clubs active with the start of the NBA 2K League season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warriors Gaming Squad and 76ers GC were the other teams that reached the semifinals.

