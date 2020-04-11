'Vandi' guides Grizz to win in Spring 16 event

Zach “Vandi” Vandivier produced a 41-point, nine-assist game, helping Grizz Gaming emerge with a two-game sweep of Hornets Venom GT as the NBA 2K League’s Spring 16 Tournament began Friday.

The 16-team, online exhibition event was organized by Hornets Venom GT to keep clubs active with the start of the NBA 2K League season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Behind Vandi’s huge effort, Grizz Gaming won their opener 70-62.

In the second game, Justin “Jrod” Rodriguez hit 6 of 7 3-point attempts and scored a team-high 22 points as the Grizz prevailed 71-61. Vandi added 20 points and 15 assists.

All of the first-round matches ended with 2-0 sweeps.

In the tournament’s opening matchup, 76ers GC beat NetsGC 74-71 and 77-59.

Pacers Gaming pulled out a 77-73 win over Magic Gaming before closing out the match with an 83-64 decision.

The defending NBA 2K League champion T-Wolves Gaming began with a 58-50 victory over Lakers Gaming, then rolled to a 78-65 victory.

The rest of the first round will be held Saturday (all times ET):

Noon — Knicks Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC

2:30 p.m. — Wizards District Gaming vs. Raptors Uprising GC

5 p.m. — Cavs Legion GC vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

8:30 p.m. — Blazer5 Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai

In the Monday quarterfinals, the T-Wolves will meet the Pacers at 2:30 p.m. ET, and the Grizz will oppose the 76ers at 5 p.m. ET.

The Spring 16 semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, and the final will be played Wednesday.

