NBA 2K League set to begin at new NYC studio

The NBA 2K League will open its third season March 24 in a new studio in New York, the league announced Thursday.

The 13,600-square-foot NBA 2K League studio is located in midtown Manhattan, about a mile from Madison Square Garden. It will hold 200 people.

“Every season we seek to elevate the NBA 2K League experience for players, fans and viewers, and we are taking a major step in that direction with our new Manhattan studio,” said Brendan Donohue, the NBA 2K League managing director. “This unique space will further establish the NBA 2K League as a world-class esports product and make the league more engaging and accessible to casual and hardcore fans alike.”

The league also announced the season schedule, with each team playing 16 regular-season games. Select teams will host rivalry matches and round-robin events in their local markets.

NBA2K League playoffs begin July 29, with the finals starting Aug. 8.

—Field Level Media