NBA 2K League to open season at new Manhattan studio

The NBA 2K League will open its third season on March 24 in the new NBA 2K League Studio in New York, the league announced Thursday.

The 13,600-square-foot studio is at 508 West 37th Street in midtown Manhattan, about a mile from Madison Square Garden. It will hold 200 people.

“Every season we seek to elevate the NBA 2K League experience for players, fans and viewers, and we are taking a major step in that direction with our new Manhattan studio,” said Brendan Donohue, the league’s managing director. “This unique space will further establish the NBA 2K League as a world-class esports product and make the league more engaging and accessible to casual and hardcore fans alike.”

The league also announced the season schedule Thursday, with each team playing 16 regular-season games. Select teams will host rivalry matches and round-robin events in their local markets.

All 23 teams will have five bye weeks during the season, including a league-wide bye week July 1-4.

NBA2K League playoffs begin July 29, with the finals starting Aug. 8.

—Field Level Media