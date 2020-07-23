Blazer5 blitz Pacers in The Turn Tournament opener

Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser averaged 36 points and nine assists Wednesday, leading 13th-seeded Blazer5 Gaming to a two-game sweep of 20th-seeded Pacers Gaming in the opening round of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn Tournament.

All 23 league teams are participating in the $260,000 event, which runs through Saturday. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $117,000, and the runner-up will earn $52,000.

The top nine seeds based on the regular-season standings (No. 1 Raptors Uprising GC, No. 2 Jazz Gaming, No. 3 Wizards District Gaming, No. 4 Warriors Gaming Squad, No. 5 Kings Guard Gaming, No. 6 Mavs Gaming, No. 7 Hornets Venom GT, No. 8 T-Wolves Gaming and No. 9 NetsGC) received first-round byes.

The other teams played first-round matches Wednesday. No. 10 Bucks Gaming dumped No. 23 Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-0, No. 22 Lakers Gaming upset No. 11 Grizz Gaming 2-0, and No. 12 Knicks Gaming came from behind to top No. 21 Pistons GT 2-1. No. 14 76ers GC downed No. 19 Heat Check Gaming 2-0, and the No. 16 Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai eliminated No. 17 Magic Gaming 2-0.

No. 18 Hawks Talon GC demolished No. 15 Cavs Legion GC 98-33 in their first game, but the remainder of the match was postponed until Thursday due to technical difficulties.

Blazer5 won their opener 78-67 against the Pacers behind 44 points from Mama Im Dat Man. He added 28 points and 14 assists as Blazer5 completed the match with a 68-64 victory. Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey contributed 14.5 points and 17.5 rebounds per game for Blazer5.

Eddy “BOHIO” Perez averaged 28 points and seven assists for the Pacers while teammate Jomar “Jomar” Varela-Escapa average 13.5 points and 17.5 rebounds.

The Bucks got past the Celtics 64-54 and 105-68, with Reginald “Regg” Nash averaging 16.5 points and 19.5 assists. Albano “oFAB” Thomallari put up 33.3 points per game for the Celtics.

The Lakers took care of the Grizz 64-58 and 64-57. Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar averaged 30.5 points and 6.5 assists for the Lakers, and teammate Antonio “Dweq” Valladares posted 12 points and 21.5 boards per game. Zach “Vandi” Vandivier averaged 26.5 points for the Grizz.

The Pistons rolled to a 79-50 win before the Knicks rallied to take the next two games 68-60 and 70-56. The Knicks got 19.3 points per game from Christopher “Duck” Charles while Cody “LYKaPRO” Hart notched 18 points per game for the Pistons.

The 76ers beat the Heat 82-57 and 67-64, with Ethan “Radiant” White recording 35 points and eight assists per game. Glenn “GlennRatty” Wilkerson registered 35.5 points and six rebounds per game for the Heat.

Gen.G toppled the Magic 70-65 and 69-61 thanks to Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White’s averages of 32 points and 9.5 assists. Brendan “Reizey” Hill posted 29 points and eight assists per game for the Magic.

While the Hawks didn’t get to complete their series, their lone game was noteworthy. The Hawks set single-game franchise records for points (98) and assists (24). Michael “BP” Diaz-Cruz established a franchise single-game mark with 20 assists, and Levi “Lee” Lamb set a franchise single-game record with 24 rebounds.

Andrew “MrStylez” Valle scored a team-high 35 points for the Hawks, and BP added 32 points. Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo topped the Cavs with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The second-round matches on Thursday:

—No. 1 Raptors Uprising GC vs. No. 16 Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai

—No. 2 Jazz Gaming vs. No. 15 Cavs Legion GC or No. 18 Hawks Talon GC

—No. 3 Wizards District Gaming vs. No. 14 76ers GC

—No. 4 Warriors Gaming Squad vs. No. 13 Blazer5 Gaming

—No. 5 Kings Guard Gaming vs. No. 12 Knicks Gaming

—No. 6 Mavs Gaming vs. No. 22 Lakers Gaming

—No. 7 Hornets Venom GT vs. No. 10 Bucks Gaming

—No. 8 T-Wolves Gaming vs. No. 9 NetsGC

NBA 2K League’s The Turn Tournament prize pool

2. $52,000

3-4. $22,100

5-8. $11,700

—Field Level Media