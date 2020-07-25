Kings top Warriors, reach semis of NBA 2K League's The Turn

Matthew “Bash” Robles averaged 37.5 points, seven assists and 3.5 steals per game as fifth-seeded Kings Guard Gaming swept fourth-seeded Warriors Gaming Squad 2-0 to reach the semifinals of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn Tournament.

The top seeds prevailed in the other three quarterfinal matchups, all in two-game sweeps. No. 1 Raptors Uprising GC downed No. 8 T-Wolves Gaming, No. 2 Jazz Gaming toppled No. 7 Hornets Venom GT, and No. 3 Wizards District Gaming defeated No. 6 Mavs Gaming.

In the semifinals on Saturday, the Raptors will oppose the Kings, and the Jazz will square off with the Wizards. The final will follow later in the afternoon.

All 23 league teams participated in the $260,000 event, which runs through Saturday. The top nine seeds based on the regular-season standings received first-round byes. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $117,000, and the runner-up will earn $52,000.

The Kings got past the Warriors 64-58 and 63-59. Connor “Dat Boy Shotz” Rodrigues had two double-doubles for the Kings and averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds. Charlie “CB13” Bostwick produced 21.5 points and 8.5 assists per game for the Warriors.

The Raptors beat the T-Wolves 77-50 and 62-58 behind Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey’s averages of 31.5 points, 6.5 assists and three steals. Michael “BearDaBeast” Key contributed 18 points and 10.5 assists per game for the T-Wolves.

The Jazz posted 76-67 and 96-57 victories over the Hornets as Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram averaged 26.5 points and 10.5 assists. The Hornets got 19.5 points per game from Zaeya “Zae” Ishak and 19 points per game from Justin “Snubby” Stemerman.

The Wizards defeated the Mavs 71-52 and 66-57 thanks to Ryan “Dayfri” Conger’s 20 points, 11.5 rebounds and five blocked shots per game. The Mavs’ Peter “PeteBeBallin” Malin logged 19 points and 10 rebounds in each game.

NBA 2K League’s The Turn Tournament prize pool

2. $52,000

3-4. $22,100

5-8. $11,700 — Warriors Gaming Squad, T-Wolves Gaming, Hornets Venom GT, Mavs Gaming

—Field Level Media