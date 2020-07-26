Raptors stay perfect, win NBA 2K League The Turn tourney

Raptors Uprising GC held off a late charge from Wizards District Gaming to sweep the final series 2-0 and win the title at the NBA 2K League’s The Turn Tournament on Saturday.

The victory kept the Raptors’ perfect season intact, as they also captured The Tip-Off Tournament in June and are 13-0 in the regular season. The team, which also won The Turn in 2019, claimed $117,000 of the $260,000 prize pool. The Wizards earned $52,000.

Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey became the first multi-tournament MVP in NBA 2K League history after claiming honors at the 2020 Tip-Off tournament and again on Saturday. He totaled 52 points, eight assists and four steals in two games against the Wizards and averaged 28.8 points and 8.6 assists in nine tournament games.

Raptors Uprising led Game 2 of the series 52-46 with under 90 seconds to play, but the Wizards hit a 3-pointer and then got a steal and a fast-break dunk to get within one with 1:05 to play.

John “JBM” Mascone had a chance to give the Wizards the lead with 30 seconds left, but his 3-point attempt hit the back iron. On the ensuing possession, the Raptors’ Gerald “Sick One” Knapp nabbed an offensive rebound in the final seconds, drawing a foul with 0.7 to play. He made both free throws for a 54-51 lead, and Maurice “ReeceMode” Flowers blocked JBM’s attempt at a tying 3-pointer as time expired.

Kenny Got Work finished with 32 points in the clincher despite making only 2 of 10 attempts from deep.

The Raptors had claimed the first game 56-51, pulling away after the Wizards climbed within 46-45 with under 90 seconds left. Kenny Got Work had 20 points and six assists, while Sick One had 10 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. JBM scored a game-high 25 points for the Wizards.

Earlier Saturday, Raptors Uprising battled past Kings Guard Gaming 2-1, sandwiching victories of 72-60 and 63-56 around a 73-58 defeat.

Kenny Got Work had 22 points and 12 assists in the deciding game, in which the Raptors outscored the Kings 22-9 in the fourth quarter. That made up for a collapse late in Game 2, when the Kings dominated the final frame 27-6.

The Wizards reached the final by rallying for a 2-1 victory over Jazz Gaming in the semifinals. The Jazz claimed the opener 59-55, but JBM had 30 points and 11 assists in a 75-65 victory in Game 2 before notching 29 and eight in a blowout to clinch the series, 84-47.

NBA 2K League’s The Turn Tournament prize pool

1. $117,000 — Raptors Uprising GC

2. $52,000 — Wizards District Gaming

3-4. $22,100 — Jazz Gaming, Kings Guard Gaming

5-8. $11,700 — Warriors Gaming Squad, T-Wolves Gaming, Hornets Venom GT, Mavs Gaming

