Top seeds advance to NBA 2K League's The Turn quarters

The top eight seeds advanced to the quarterfinals of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn Tournament on Thursday, with six of them registering two-game sweeps of their second-round matches.

In the only two series that went to a third game, the fourth-seeded Warriors Gaming Squad edged No. 13 Blazer5 Gaming, and No. 7 Hornets Venom GT nipped No. 10 Bucks Gaming.

Top-seeded Raptors Uprising GC swept No. 16 Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, No. 2 Jazz Gaming dumped No. 18 Hawks Talon GC, and No. 3 Wizards District Gaming ousted No. 14 76ers GC. No. 5 Kings Guard Gaming defeated No. 12 Knicks Gaming, No. 6 Mavs Gaming eliminated No. 22 Lakers Gaming, and No. 8 T-Wolves Gaming topped No. 9 NetsGC.

The Friday semifinals will feature the Raptors vs. the T-Wolves, the Jazz vs. the Hornets, the Wizards vs. the Mavs and the Warriors vs. the Kings.

All 23 league teams participated in the $260,000 event, which runs through Saturday. The top nine seeds based on the regular-season standings received first-round byes. All matches are best-of-three. The champion will receive $117,000, and the runner-up will earn $52,000.

The Warriors advanced thanks to a 65-64 win over Blazer5 in the decisive third game. Charlie “CB13” Bostwick scored the Warriors’ go-ahead basket with 25.7 seconds left. Blazer5’s Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser had a wide-open 3-point attempt with four seconds to go, but it clanged off the rim. The Warriors grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock.

After the Warriors won the series opener 66-62, Blazer5 took the second game 76-64.

CB13 produced 28.3 points and 10 assists per game for the Warriors. Mama Im Dat Man averaged 27.3 points and 11 assists in the series.

In the other series to go three games, the Bucks opened with a 64-63 win before the Hornets rebounded to take the next two games 65-63 and 77-60.

Justin “Snubby” Stemerman led the Hornets with an average of 22.7 points per game. Reginald “Regg” Nash topped the Bucks at 20 points and 13.3 assists per game.

The Raptors cruised past the Tigers 91-69 and 81-52, as Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey contributed 43 points and nine assists per game. Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White averaged 29 points and seven assists for Gen.G.

The Jazz throttled the Hawks 69-51 and 90-58 behind averages of 25 points and 11 assists from Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram as well as 20 points and 15 rebounds from Spencer “Ria” Wyman. The Hawks’ Levi “Lee” Lamb averaged 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Wizards defeated the 76ers 62-51 and 78-53 thanks to Ryan “Dayfri” Conger’s averages of 19.5 points and 12.5 rebounds. Ethan “Radiant” White averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 assists for the 76ers.

The Kings crushed the Knicks 102-46 before sealing the series with a 70-65 win. Matthew “Bash” Robles put up 22 points and 15 assists per game for the Kings while the Knicks’ Christopher “Duck” Charles averaged 28.5 points and eight assists.

The Mavs routed the Lakers 90-63 and 93-62 as Justin “Sherm” Sherman averaged 25.5 points and 13.5 assists. Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar contributed 17 points and 12.5 assists per game for the Lakers.

The T-Wolves beat the Nets 71-68 and 73-62 with Xavier “Big Saint” St. John averaging 25 points and Mihad “FEAST” Feratovic averaging 14 points and 19 rebounds. Josh “Choc” Humphries put up 19 points per game for the Nets.

Earlier Thursday, the Hawks completed their first-round match against Cavs Legion GC that was suspended a day earlier due to technical difficulties. The Hawks had set a franchise single-game scoring record on Wednesday with a 98-33 victory, and they completed the sweep Thursday with a 71-57 triumph.

The Hawks’ Michael “BP” Diaz-Cruz finished with 31 points, 11 assists and nine steals in the clinching game.

NBA 2K League’s The Turn Tournament prize pool

2. $52,000

3-4. $22,100

5-8. $11,700

—Field Level Media