NBA2K unveils Three for All Showdown

The NBA 2K League will hold an online-only tournament granting top fans and female 2K players playing in the NBA 2K20 MyPark game mode for the opportunity to take on NBA 2K league teams.

The third season of NBA 2K League is postponed but players hoping to vie for a shot at the professionals can sign up for the opening stage of the tournament (March 27-29) starting next week at NBA2KLeague.com.

NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels will broadcast the games.

The tournament has a $25,000 prize pool, and the league said Friday in a release that $15,000 is available to the non-NBA 2K League teams advancing to the second stage, with the two non-NBA 2K League teams advancing the furthest in each bracket cashing in for $5,000 and $2,500.

A complete roster of players and participants will be released by NBA 2K League prior to next weekend.

