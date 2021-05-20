76ers, Heat, T-Wolves, Wizards win NBA 2K Tipoff groups

76ers Gaming edged Magic Gaming on a tiebreaker to win their round-robin group Wednesday as the NBA 2K League’s The Tipoff tournament got underway.

In a tight battle for Group 4, the 76ers and Magic each went 3-1, and they split their head-to-head matchups. The 76ers emerged with a better point differential in their four games, plus-30 to the Magic’s plus-16.

Heat Check Gaming won Group 1, T-Wolves Gaming emerged atop Group 2, and Wizards District Gaming captured Group 3. All four group winners finished play Wednesday with 3-1 records.

All 23 NBA 2K League teams are competing in the season-opening Tipoff event. Action began with the teams divided into seven groups for round-robin play. Groups 1 through 5 have three teams, while Groups 6 and 7 include four teams. Groups 1 through 4 were contested Wednesday, and Groups 5 through 7 will be played Thursday.

Each team plays two other teams in its group twice in the opening round. The group winners plus the group runner-up with the best record advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held Friday. The final is set for Saturday.

The Tipoff features a $160,000 prize pool. The champion will get $70,000, the runner-up $50,000 and the third- and fourth-place teams $20,000 apiece.

The event is one of three in-season NBA 2K League tournaments, joined by The Turn and The Ticket. Week 1 of the regular season begins May 26.

Wednesday results:

Group 1

Gen.G Tigers def. Knicks Gaming 69-63

Knicks Gaming def. Gen.G Tigers 83-79

Gen.G Tigers def. Heat Check Gaming 55-43

Heat Check Gaming def. Gen.G 76-74

Heat Check Gaming def. Knicks Gaming 81-79

Heat Check Gaming def. Knicks Gaming 98-66

Group 2

T-Wolves Gaming def. Warriors Gaming Squad 66-62

T-Wolves Gaming def. Warriors Gaming Squad 75-64

Warriors Gaming Squad def. Pacers Gaming 78-69

Warriors Gaming Squad def. Pacers Gaming 81-79

Pacers Gaming def. T-Wolves Gaming 74-60

T-Wolves Gaming def. Pacers Gaming 69-62

Group 3

Hornets Venom GT def. Celtics Crossover Gaming 72-51

Hornets Venom GT def. Celtics Crossover Gaming 56-51

Wizards District Gaming def. Celtics Crossover Gaming 82-65

Celtics Crossover Gaming def. Wizards District Gaming 65-62

Wizards District Gaming def. Hornets Venom GT 63-48

Wizards District Gaming def. Hornets Venom GT 78-59

Group 4

76ers GC def. Cavs Legion GC 73-57

76ers GC def. Cavs Legion GC 63-57

Magic Gaming def. 76ers GC 59-56

76ers GC def. Magic Gaming 70-59

Magic Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC 73-51

Magic Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC 67-65

NBA 2K League The Tipoff group standings

Group 1

1. Heat Check Gaming, 3-1

2. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 2-2

3. Knicks Gaming, 1-3

Group 2

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-1

2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-2

3. Pacers Gaming, 1-3

Group 3

1. Wizards District Gaming, 3-1

2. Hornets Venom GT, 2-2

3. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-3

Group 4

1. 76ers GC, 3-1 (plus-30 point differential)

2. Magic Gaming, 3-1 (plus-16 point differential)

3. Cavs Legion GC, 0-4

Group 5

T1. Raptors Uprising GC, 0-0

T1. Hawks Talon GC, 0-0

T1. Grizz Gaming, 0-0

Group 6

T1. Jazz Gaming, 0-0

T1. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-0

T1. Mavs Gaming, 0-0

T1. Lakers Gaming, 0-0

Group 7

T1. Nets GC, 0-0

T1. Pistons GT, 0-0

T1. Bucks Gaming, 0-0

T1. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-0

