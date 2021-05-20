76ers, Heat, T-Wolves, Wizards win NBA 2K Tipoff groups

76ers Gaming edged Magic Gaming on a tiebreaker to win their round-robin group Wednesday as the NBA 2K League’s The Tipoff tournament got underway.
In a tight battle for Group 4, the 76ers and Magic each went 3-1, and they split their head-to-head matchups. The 76ers emerged with a better point differential in their four games, plus-30 to the Magic’s plus-16.
Heat Check Gaming won Group 1, T-Wolves Gaming emerged atop Group 2, and Wizards District Gaming captured Group 3. All four group winners finished play Wednesday with 3-1 records.
All 23 NBA 2K League teams are competing in the season-opening Tipoff event. Action began with the teams divided into seven groups for round-robin play. Groups 1 through 5 have three teams, while Groups 6 and 7 include four teams. Groups 1 through 4 were contested Wednesday, and Groups 5 through 7 will be played Thursday.
Each team plays two other teams in its group twice in the opening round. The group winners plus the group runner-up with the best record advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held Friday. The final is set for Saturday.
Wednesday results:
Group 1
Gen.G Tigers def. Knicks Gaming 69-63
Knicks Gaming def. Gen.G Tigers 83-79
Gen.G Tigers def. Heat Check Gaming 55-43
Heat Check Gaming def. Gen.G 76-74
Heat Check Gaming def. Knicks Gaming 81-79
Heat Check Gaming def. Knicks Gaming 98-66
Group 2
T-Wolves Gaming def. Warriors Gaming Squad 66-62
T-Wolves Gaming def. Warriors Gaming Squad 75-64
Warriors Gaming Squad def. Pacers Gaming 78-69
Warriors Gaming Squad def. Pacers Gaming 81-79
Pacers Gaming def. T-Wolves Gaming 74-60
T-Wolves Gaming def. Pacers Gaming 69-62
Group 3
Hornets Venom GT def. Celtics Crossover Gaming 72-51
Hornets Venom GT def. Celtics Crossover Gaming 56-51
Wizards District Gaming def. Celtics Crossover Gaming 82-65
Celtics Crossover Gaming def. Wizards District Gaming 65-62
Wizards District Gaming def. Hornets Venom GT 63-48
Wizards District Gaming def. Hornets Venom GT 78-59
Group 4
76ers GC def. Cavs Legion GC 73-57
76ers GC def. Cavs Legion GC 63-57
Magic Gaming def. 76ers GC 59-56
76ers GC def. Magic Gaming 70-59
Magic Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC 73-51
Magic Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC 67-65
NBA 2K League The Tipoff group standings
Group 1
1. Heat Check Gaming, 3-1
2. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 2-2
3. Knicks Gaming, 1-3
Group 2
1. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-1
2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-2
3. Pacers Gaming, 1-3
Group 3
1. Wizards District Gaming, 3-1
2. Hornets Venom GT, 2-2
3. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-3
Group 4
1. 76ers GC, 3-1
2. Magic Gaming, 3-1
3. Cavs Legion GC, 0-4
Group 5
T1. Raptors Uprising GC, 0-0
T1. Hawks Talon GC, 0-0
T1. Grizz Gaming, 0-0
Group 6
T1. Jazz Gaming, 0-0
T1. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-0
T1. Mavs Gaming, 0-0
T1. Lakers Gaming, 0-0
Group 7
T1. Nets GC, 0-0
T1. Pistons GT, 0-0
T1. Bucks Gaming, 0-0
T1. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-0
--Field Level Media