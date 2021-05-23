Magic Gaming upset top-seeded Pistons GT in Tipoff tourney

The eighth-seeded Magic Gaming scored a massive upset over top-seeded Pistons GT on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the NBA 2K League’s The Tipoff tournament.

The Magic upended the Pistons 71-60 and 65-64 to advance.

The second-seeded Wizards took care of business with a sweep over Mavs Gaming, winning 75-60 and 75-68.

Sixth-seeded T-Wolves Gaming scored a victory over No. 3 seed Grizz Gaming, 81-63 and 83-69.

The fourth-seeded 76ers GC downed Heat Check Gaming 75-51 and 68-57 to advance.

All 23 NBA 2K League teams competed in the season-opening Tipoff event. Action began with the teams divided into seven groups for round-robin play. Groups 1 through 5 have three teams, while Groups 6 and 7 include four teams. Groups 1 through 4 were contested Wednesday, and Groups 5 through 7 were played Friday.

The event will conclude Sunday.

The Tipoff features a $160,000 prize pool. The champion will get $70,000, the runner-up $50,000 and the third- and fourth-place teams $20,000 apiece.

The event is one of three in-season NBA 2K League tournaments, joined by The Turn and The Ticket. Week 1 of the regular season begins May 26.

