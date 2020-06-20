Raptors roll to Tipoff title

Raptors Uprising GC didn’t quite complete a perfect run through the NBA 2K League’s The Tipoff tournament, but they still emerged as the event’s champion Friday night.

With a two-game sweep of Kings Guard Gaming in the final, the Raptors built on the momentum they had while entering the tournament with a league-best 9-0 regular-season record. The Raptors went 10-1 in The Tipoff.

Raptors point guard Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey was selected the Most Valuable Player of the final after averaging 28 points and 9.5 assists.

“It feels wonderful, man,” Kenny Got Work said. “All this hard work is paying off. ...

“I want to be known as one of the greats. I don’t want to be known as a guy who just was in the league and he was just known as a good player. I want to be known as a great player. ... I was blessed with this great group of guys (as my teammates). They make my job easy.”

In the semifinals earlier Friday night, the Raptors edged the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-1, and the Kings got past Jazz Gaming 2-1.

The champion Raptors received $70,000 from the tournament’s $160,000 prize pool. The runner-up Kings got $50,000, and the Tigers and Jazz each earned $20,000.

The Raptors beat the Kings 76-57 to open the final, getting 23 points and nine assists from Kenny Got Work plus 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists from Gerald “Sick One” Knapp. Connor “Dat Boy Shotz” Rodrigues paced the Kings with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

A 79-49 Raptors blowout sealed the title. Kenny Got Work put up 33 points and 10 assists and teammate Eric “Timelycook” Donald scored 15 points. Waseem “Seemo” Talbert led the Kings with 17 points, and Dat Boy Shotz had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

In the semifinals, the Raptors took the first game against Gen.G 70-66, dropped the second game 70-67, then prevailed 72-65 in the decisive third game. Kenny Got Work averaged 30 points and eight assists in the series while the Tigers’ Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White produced 27.3 points and 10.3 assists per game.

The Kings edged the Jazz 66-62 in the opener of their semifinal matchup. The Jazz rebounded to take the second game 72-61 before the Kings sealed the series with a 66-57 win.

Matthew “Bash” Robles contributed 27.7 points and 5.3 assists per game for the Kings. The Jazz were led by Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram, who averaged 28 points and 4.7 assists per game.

The Tipoff featured all 23 of the league’s teams divided into seven groups for pool play on Tuesday and Wednesday. Seven group winners and one wild-card team (Gen.G) advanced to the Thursday quarterfinals. All playoff matches were best-of-three, including the final.

The Tipoff was scheduled for March 24-28 before the coronavirus pandemic put the beginning of the season on hold. The NBA 2K League finally began action May 3, and six weeks of remote play were completed before the season was paused for The Tipoff.

NBA 2K League regular-season play resumes Tuesday with remote action continuing at least through the end of Week 11 (July 14-17).

—Field Level Media