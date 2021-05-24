T-Wolves Gaming top 76ers GC to win Tipoff tourney

The No. 6 seed T-Wolves Gaming proved too much for the No. 4 seed 76ers GC by winning their best-of-three finals series 2-1 Sunday to take the championship in The Tipoff powered by AT&T tournament.

The event champions won Game 1 on a 3-pointer at the final buzzer to win 77-74. After 76ers GC evened the series with a 62-56 victory in Game 2, T-Wolves Gaming took the title behind a 36-point performance by tournament MVP Shifty Kaii in a 72-66 decision in Game 3.

T-Wolves Gaming earned their spot in the finals with a 2-1 series triumph in the semifinals over the second-seeded Wizards District Gaming squad earlier Sunday. The T-Wolves won Game 1 75-71, dropped Game 2 74-61, then advanced with a 64-58 win in Game 3.

76ers GC also won in three games to reach the title series, as they defeated the upstart eighth seed Magic Gaming, who had knocked out top-seeded Pistons GT on Saturday in the quarterfinals. The 76ers edged the Magic 55-53 in their opening game, then fell 59-53 in Game 2 before finally moving on with a 75-62 win in Game 3.

All 23 NBA 2K League teams competed in the season-opening Tipoff event. Action began with the teams divided into seven groups for round-robin play. Groups 1 through 5 had three teams, while Groups 6 and 7 included four teams. Groups 1 through 4 were contested Wednesday, and Groups 5 through 7 were played Friday.

The Tipoff featured a $160,000 prize pool. The champions T-Wolves Gaming received $70,000 for their efforts, with the runner-ups 76ers team scoring $50,000. The third- and fourth-place teams, Wizards District Gaming and Magic Gaming, earned $20,000 apiece.

The event was one of three in-season NBA 2K League tournaments, joined by The Turn and The Ticket. Week 1 of the regular season begins Wednesday.

