NBA 2K League Tipoff postponed due to technical difficulties

The NBA 2K League postponed action in The Tipoff tournament Thursday because of technical difficulties with its servers.

The second and final day of group play had been scheduled for Thursday. Instead, that slate of matches was pushed back to Friday.

The eight-team playoffs previously were scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The league announced that The Tipoff will now conclude Sunday.

On Wednesday, Heat Check Gaming, T-Wolves Gaming, Wizards District Gaming and 76ers Gaming won Groups 1 through 4, respectively, all with 3-1 records.

All 23 NBA 2K League teams are competing in the season-opening Tipoff event. Action began with the teams divided into seven groups for round-robin play. Groups 1 through 5 have three teams, while Groups 6 and 7 include four teams. Groups 1 through 4 were contested Wednesday, and Groups 5 through 7 will be played Thursday.

Each team plays two other teams in its group twice in the opening round. The group winners plus the group runner-up with the best record advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held Friday. The final is set for Saturday.

The Tipoff features a $160,000 prize pool. The champion will get $70,000, the runner-up $50,000 and the third- and fourth-place teams $20,000 apiece.

The event is one of three in-season NBA 2K League tournaments, joined by The Turn and The Ticket. Week 1 of the regular season begins May 26.

NBA 2K League The Tipoff group standings

Group 1

1. Heat Check Gaming, 3-1

2. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 2-2

3. Knicks Gaming, 1-3

Group 2

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-1

2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-2

3. Pacers Gaming, 1-3

Group 3

1. Wizards District Gaming, 3-1

2. Hornets Venom GT, 2-2

3. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-3

Group 4

1. 76ers GC, 3-1 (plus-30 point differential)

2. Magic Gaming, 3-1 (plus-16 point differential)

3. Cavs Legion GC, 0-4

Group 5

T1. Raptors Uprising GC, 0-0

T1. Hawks Talon GC, 0-0

T1. Grizz Gaming, 0-0

Group 6

T1. Jazz Gaming, 0-0

T1. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-0

T1. Mavs Gaming, 0-0

T1. Lakers Gaming, 0-0

Group 7

T1. Nets GC, 0-0

T1. Pistons GT, 0-0

T1. Bucks Gaming, 0-0

T1. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-0

--Field Level Media