Cavs Legion GC acquire oFAB

Cavs Legion GC acquired point guard Albano “oFAB” Thomallari in a trade with Celtics Crossover Gaming on Friday.

Cavs Legion also receives a 2021 fourth-round draft pick, while Celtics Crossover receives the Nos. 5 and 17 picks in the first round.

oFAB was the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA 2K League draft. He led the league in assists (17.5) in 2018 and was a finalist for the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2019.

“Fab is a generational talent at the most important position in the League. He’s widely respected as one of the best 2-way players in the world, and one of the best 2K players in the world in general,” Cavs Legion head coach Austin Peterson said in a news release. “Talent aside, this dude is a worker who can do anything once he puts his mind to it. This mentality is a perfect fit for our core group of players and represents what the City of Cleveland is all about: hard work.”

On July 31, the league suspended oFAB for the Celtics’ final two regular-season games for a violation of the player code of conduct.

