Hornets Venom and Raptors Uprising swap centers

Hornets Venom GT acquired center Gerald “Sick One” Knapp from Raptors Uprising GC on Saturday in exchange for center Xavier “Type” Vescovi.

Sick One was a 2020 All-NBA 2K League First Team selection after averaging 14.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.8 steals. He helped Raptors Uprising GC finish 16-0 in the regular season.

Type, who was the No. 1 overall pick in last season’s expansion draft, averaged 13.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.7 steals per game. He helped Hornets Venom GT go 9-7 in their inaugural season.

