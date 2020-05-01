NBA 2K releases schedule for first six weeks

The NBA 2K League will tip off its delayed season on Tuesday, with 2019 finalist 76ers GC competing in one of the four opening-night matchups.

Raptors Uprising GC will take on 76ers GC, and Cavs Legion GC will oppose Pacers Gaming in the first matches at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Two hours later, an all-Northern California matchup will see Kings Guard Gaming oppose Warriors Gaming Squad, and Mavs Gaming will meet Hawks Talon GC.

The NBA 2K League season had been scheduled to start March 24, but the slate was postponed indefinitely on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regular season will now begin with six weeks of online action that will see 23 teams play eight total matches from their home markets.

Each match will be a best-of-three, and the outcome of each three-game series will count as one win or one loss in the standings.

All schedules are set through June 12, with the league saying it will announce the remainder of the schedule, including in-season tournament details, at a later date.

The second week of play will be highlighted by a May 15 rematch of last year’s best-of-five finals that saw T-Wolves Gaming edge the 76ers 3-2.

“Our team is ready to get season three started,” 76ers GC head coach Jeff Terrell said in a statement Friday. “Competing in our home market provides a unique circumstance which is special to us. We are representing Philadelphia from Philadelphia. We have so much love and respect for our fans, so having the opportunity to stay home and compete in the league that we love is incredible.

“Our schedule excites us — and while we approach each game a week at a time, we all have the game against the T-Wolves circled on our calendar.”

Hawks Talon GC head coach Wesley Acuff said in a statement, “We are excited for the regular season. We are ready to play against the elite competition in this league and provide our city a sports team they can cheer for during this difficult time.”

Zach Leonsis, the senior vice president of strategic initiatives for Monumental Sports & Entertainment & GM of Monumental Sports Network, the parent of Wizards District Gaming, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to finally announce our live game schedule for the first six weeks of play of the NBA 2K League regular season.

“At Monumental, we aim to deliver best-in-class live experiences, compete for championships in every sport we play, and support our great community in the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Maryland. We are excited to compete for a playoff spot and make our community proud.”

Wizards District Gaming, who topped T-Wolves Gaming in the final of the NBA 2K League’s Spring 16 exhibition tournament last month, will open their season Wednesday against the Raptors at 9 p.m. ET. At the same time, the Cavs will square off with Hornets Venom GC, one of the NBA 2K League’s two expansion teams.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, Pacers Gaming will play against Heat Check Gaming, and Magic Gaming will battle Bucks Gaming.

The T-Wolves begin their slate Thursday vs. the Hawks at 7 p.m. ET. That match will run concurrently with the Mavs vs. the Heat. At 9 p.m. on Thursday, the Kings will oppose Lakers Gaming, and the Warriors will face one the other expansion team, the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai.

The Week 1 slate concludes with four matches on May 8: 76ers-Hornets, Bucks-T-Wolves and Lakers-Gen.G, all at 7 p.m. ET; then Wizards-Magic at 9:30 p.m. ET.

All NBA 2K League matches will be available for viewing on the league’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

—Field Level Media