T-Wolves improve to 4-0 in NBA 2K League

T-Wolves Gaming extended their perfect start to the NBA 2K League season, sweeping two games Thursday against Heat Check Gaming, 83-74 and 85-80.

The T-Wolves won The Tipoff Tournament last week. The regular season began Wednesday, and the T-Wolves posted two wins over Mavs Gaming.

Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White averaged 27 points in the T-Wolves’ Thursday wins while teammate Michael “BearDaBeast” Key averaged 22 points. For the Heat, Juan “Hotshot” Gonzalez and Jamie “Gooner” Bull each averaged 23.5 points.

In other Thursday action, Pistons GT topped NetsGC 84-68, but the Nets bounced back to rout the Pistons 112-88.

Warriors Gaming Squad beat Bucks Gaming 91-61.

Hornets Venom GT notched two victories against Hawks Talon GC, 85-71 and 71-65.

The 23 NBA 2K League teams are competing in regular-season action through Aug. 14. The season also includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be held Sept. 4.

NBA 2K League standings

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 4-0

T2. Hornets Venom GT, 2-0

T2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 1-0

T4. NetsGC, 2-2

T4. Blazer5 Gaming, 1-1

T4. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-1

T4. Jazz Gaming 1-1

T4. Magic Gaming, 1-1

T4. Pistons GT, 1-1

T4. Wizards District Gaming, 1-1

T11. 76ers GC, 0-0

T11. Cavs Legion GC, 0-0

T11. Gen.G Tigers, 0-0

T11. Grizz Gaming, 0-0

T11. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-0

T11. Knicks Gaming, 0-0

T11. Lakers Gaming, 0-0

T11. Pacers Gaming, 0-0

T11. Raptors Uprising GC, 0-0

T20. Bucks Gaming, 0-1

T20. Hawks Talon GC, 0-2

T20. Heat Check Gaming, 0-2

T20. Mavs Gaming, 0-2

--Field Level Media