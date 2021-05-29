Wizards District Gaming earn sweep in NBA 2K League

Wizards District Gaming improved to 3-1 in the NBA 2K League season with a sweep over Raptors Uprising GC.

Wizards District Gaming won 89-70 and 78-62. Jack “JBM” Mascone averaged 31 points in the wins for the Wizards.

In other action Friday, Magic Gaming posted a narrow sweep over the Gen.G Tigers, 74-73 and 62-61.

Jazz Gaming posted a sweep over Lakers Gaming, 92-69 and 100-58.

Grizz Gaming also earned a sweep over Heat Check Gaming, 93-52 and 66-63.

The 23 NBA 2K League teams are competing in regular-season action through Aug. 14. The season also includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be held Sept. 4.

--Field Level Media