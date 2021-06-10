Cavs sweep Pacers in NBA 2K League upset

Cavs Legion GC entered play Wednesday winless through six games in the NBA 2K League season, and Pacers Gaming were a perfect 6-0.

The teams’ fortunes reversed for a night, as the Cavs swept a pair of games from the Pacers.

The Cavs prevailed 75-69 in the opening contest before taking the rematch 74-72 on a put-back dunk by Devin “DLAW” Lawrence with one second remaining.

In other Wednesday action as Week 3 got underway, Wizards District Gaming (4-2) beat 76ers GC 57-54 before the Sixers (5-3) won the second game 63-61.

NetsGC (6-4) swept a pair from Jazz Gaming (3-3), 81-78 and 77-70.

Hornets Venom GT (5-2) topped Mavs Gaming 80-62, but the Mavs (1-3) rebounded for a 63-55 victory in the second contest.

The Cavs got 38 points and 11 assists from Albano “oFAB” Thomallari in the first win over the Pacers. Enrique “630” Xavier Barraza put up a game-high 41 points for the Pacers.

In the second game, oFAB logged 25 points and 13 assists, and teammate William “Strainer” Morales contributed 22 points. 630 topped the Pacers with 32 points and nine assists.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Grizz Gaming, 5-1

2. Hornets Venom GT, 6-2

T3. Wizards District Gaming, 4-2

T3. Magic Gaming, 4-2

T5. 76ers GC, 5-3

T5. Hawks Talon GC, 5-3

7. NetsGC, 6-4

8. Knicks Gaming, 3-3

9. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-3

10. Heat Check Gaming, 1-7

11. Gen.G Tigers, 0-2

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 0-6

Western Conference

1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-0

2. T-Wolves Gaming, 7-1

3. Pacers Gaming, 6-2

T4. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-2

T4. Kings Guard Gaming, 4-2

T6. Jazz Gaming, 3-3

T6. Pistons GT, 3-3

T8. Cavs Legion GC, 2-6

T8. Mavs Gaming, 1-3

10. Lakers Gaming, 0-4

11. Bucks Gaming, 0-8

