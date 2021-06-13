Gen.G Tigers sweep, get first victories at NBA 2K

The Gen.G Tigers swept Raptors Uprising GC on Saturday to earn their first wins of the season.

Gen.G took the first game 79-61 and eked out an 89-87 victory in the second.

Sweeps ruled the action on the fourth night of Week 3. Celtics Crossover Gaming defeated Hawks Talon GC 73-70 and 76-69. Lakers Gaming took both games from Bucks Gaming, 70-68 and 76-75. And Heat Check Gaming defeated Magic Gaming by a combined four points, 75-74 and 86-83.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Grizz Gaming, 5-1

2. Hornets Venom GT, 8-2

3. Wizards District Gaming, 5-3

4. 76ers GC, 6-4

5. NetsGC, 7-5

6. Knicks Gaming, 3-3

7. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 4-4

8. Hawks Talon GC, 5-5

9. Heat Check Gaming, 5-7

10. Magic Gaming, 4-6

11. Gen.G Tigers, 2-4

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-9

Western Conference

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 7-1

2. Pacers Gaming, 8-2

T3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 4-2

T3. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-2

T3. Kings Guard Gaming, 4-2

T6. Jazz Gaming, 4-4

T6. Pistons GT, 3-3

T6. Mavs Gaming, 3-3

9. Lakers Gaming, 2-6

10. Cavs Legion GC, 2-8

11. Bucks Gaming, 0-10

