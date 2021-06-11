Pacers shake off rough night, sweep Magic in NBA 2K League

Bouncing back after taking their first two losses of the season Wednesday, Pacers Gaming swept two games from Magic Gaming on Thursday in NBA 2K League action.

The Pacers (8-2) posted 78-63 and 76-63 victories over the Magic (4-4).

In other Week 3 action Thursday, Heat Check Gaming (3-7) earned two wins over Lakers Gaming (0-6), 83-64 and 104-75.

Warriors Gaming Squad (3-1) eked out a 74-73 win over Jazz Gaming, but the Jazz (4-4) came back to beat the Warriors 87-71.

NetsGC (7-5) defeated 76ers GC 77-59 before the 76ers (6-4) captured the rematch 74-67.

Enrique “630” Xavier Barraza led the Pacers in the first game Thursday, putting up 34 points and nine assists. Brendan “Reizey” Hill topped the Magic with 26 points.

In the second game, Nicolas “Swizurk” Grech scored 29 points for the Pacers while 630 contributed 27 points and 10 assists. Reizey finished with 19 points and 12 assists.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Grizz Gaming, 5-1

2. Hornets Venom GT, 6-2

3. Wizards District Gaming, 4-2

4. Hawks Talon GC, 5-3

5. 76ers GC, 6-4

6. NetsGC, 7-5

T7. Knicks Gaming, 3-3

T7. Magic Gaming, 4-4

9. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-3

10. Heat Check Gaming, 3-7

11. Gen.G Tigers, 0-2

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 0-6

Western Conference

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 7-1

2. Pacers Gaming, 8-2

3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-1

T4. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-2

T4. Kings Guard Gaming, 4-2

T6. Jazz Gaming, 4-4

T6. Pistons GT, 3-3

T8. Cavs Legion GC, 2-6

T8. Mavs Gaming, 1-3

10. Lakers Gaming, 0-6

11. Bucks Gaming, 0-8

