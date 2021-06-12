Warriors, Wizards split in rematch of NBA 2K League finals

In a rematch of last season’s NBA 2K League finals, reigning champion Wizards District Gaming split two games with Warriors Gaming Squad on Friday night.

The Warriors won the opener 73-59 before the Wizards rebounded for a 79-73 victory.

Elsewhere on the third night of Week 3, Hornets Venom GT swept two games against the Gen.G Tigers 80-54 and 81-79. Mavs Gaming registered a pair of wins over Cavs Legion GC, 67-64 and 67-62. Raptors Uprising GC beat Celtics Crossover Gaming 82-80 before the Celtics won the rematch 74-52.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Grizz Gaming, 5-1

2. Hornets Venom GT, 8-2

T3. Wizards District Gaming, 5-3

T3. Hawks Talon GC, 5-3

5. 76ers GC, 6-4

6. NetsGC, 7-5

T7. Knicks Gaming, 3-3

T7. Magic Gaming, 4-4

9. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-4

10. Heat Check Gaming, 3-7

11. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-7

12. Gen.G Tigers, 0-4

Western Conference

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 7-1

2. Pacers Gaming, 8-2

T3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 4-2

T3. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-2

T3. Kings Guard Gaming, 4-2

T6. Jazz Gaming, 4-4

T6. Pistons GT, 3-3

T6. Mavs Gaming, 3-3

9. Cavs Legion GC, 2-8

10. Lakers Gaming, 0-6

11. Bucks Gaming, 0-8

--Field Level Media