Grizz eke out sweep of Knicks in NBA 2K League

Zach “Vandi” Vandivier’s 3-pointer with 15.9 seconds left lifted Grizz Gaming to a 60-59 win over Knicks Gaming on Thursday, completing a two-game NBA 2K League sweep.

The Grizz won the teams’ first matchup of the evening 69-65.

Two other teams swept their two-game sets Thursday. Wizards District Gaming downed Raptors Uprising GC 69-53 and 76-44, and NetsGC topped Hawks Talon GC 79-70 and 81-68.

Mavs Gaming defeated Warriors Gaming Squad 65-50 before the Warriors claimed the rematch 93-62.

Vandi finished with 25 points and nine assists in the Grizz’s second game, when he was aided by 16 points and 16 rebounds from teammate Mehyar “AuthenticAfrican” Ahmed-Hassan. Malik “OriginalMalik” Hobson led the Knicks with 24 points and six assists.

In the first game, Vandi logged 25 points and 11 assists while AuthenticAfrican had 14 points and 16 points. OriginalMalik scored 16 while the Knicks’ Christopher “Duck” Charles amassed 15 points and 13 assists.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

Week 4 continues Friday with four doubleheaders:

--Gen.G Tigers vs. Hornets Venom GT

--Pacers Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

--Blazer5 Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming

--Pistons GT vs. Kings Guard Gaming

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Grizz Gaming, 7-1

2. Hornets Venom GT, 8-2

3. Wizards District Gaming, 9-3

4. 76ers GC, 6-4

5. NetsGC, 9-7

6. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 4-4

7. Knicks Gaming, 3-5

T8. Heat Check Gaming, 5-7

T8. Hawks Talon GC, 5-7

10. Magic Gaming, 4-6

11. Gen.G Tigers, 3-5

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-12

Western Conference

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 8-2

2. Pacers Gaming, 9-3

T3. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-2

T3. Kings Guard Gaming, 4-2

5. Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-3

T6. Jazz Gaming, 5-5

T6. Mavs Gaming, 5-5

T6. Pistons GT, 3-3

9. Lakers Gaming, 2-6

10. Cavs Legion GC, 2-8

11. Bucks Gaming, 0-10

