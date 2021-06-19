Grizz register another tight NBA 2K League sweep

Grizz Gaming are proving to be masters of close games.

The top team in the NBA 2K League’s Eastern Conference, the Grizz posted a second consecutive two-game sweep on Friday, with all four games having margins of five points or fewer.

The Grizz’s latest two victories came by 66-61 and 78-74 margins over Blazer5 Gaming. On Thursday, the Grizz edged Knicks Gaming 60-59 and 69-65.

In other Friday action, Pacers Gaming swept Lakers Gaming 87-78 and 94-54, and Pistons GT handled Kings Guard Gaming 74-65 and 65-61.

Hornets Venom GT topped Gen.G Tigers 76-69, but the Tigers rallied for a 70-57 win in the second game.

Zach “Vandi” Vandivier paced the Grizz with 23 points and nine assists in the first win over Blazer5. The Grizz’s Mehyar “AuthenticAfrican” Ahmed-Hassan added 14 points and 18 rebounds. Matthew “Bash” Robles led Blazer5 with 36 points and six assists.

In the rematch, Vandi put up 31 points and 11 assists, and AuthenticAfrican contributed 14 points and 13 boards. Bash amassed 39 points and seven assists.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

Week 4 concludes Saturday with four doubleheaders:

--Heat Check Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC

--Knicks Gaming vs. Hornets Venom GT

--Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Lakers Gaming

--Kings Guard Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Grizz Gaming, 9-1

T2. Hornets Venom GT, 9-3

T2. Wizards District Gaming, 9-3

4. 76ers GC, 6-4

5. NetsGC, 9-7

6. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 4-4

T7. Heat Check Gaming, 5-7

T7. Hawks Talon GC, 5-7

T9. Magic Gaming, 4-6

T9. Gen.G Tigers, 4-6

11. Knicks Gaming, 3-5

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-12

Western Conference

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 8-2

2. Pacers Gaming, 11-3

T3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-3

T3. Pistons GT, 5-3

T5. Jazz Gaming, 5-5

T5. Mavs Gaming, 5-5

T5. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-4

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 4-4

T9. Lakers Gaming, 2-8

T9. Cavs Legion GC, 2-8

11. Bucks Gaming, 0-10

--Field Level Media