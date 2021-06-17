Wizards sweep NetsGC in NBA 2K League

The defending NBA 2K League champion Wizards District Gaming registered the only sweep Wednesday as Week 4 action began, beating NetsGC 76-70 and 73-65.

Elsewhere Wednesday, T-Wolves Gaming beat Jazz Gaming 84-81 before the Jazz took the rematch 81-76. Raptors Uprising GC defeated Mavs Gaming 86-66, then fell to the Mavs 77-62. Pacers Gaming logged a 76-69 victory over the Gen.G Tigers, who captured the second game 74-67.

John “JBM” Mascone paced the Wizards in the first game Wednesday, putting up 26 points and nine assists, while teammate Ryan “Dayfri” Conger had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Josh “Choc” Humphries topped the Nets with 25 points and 12 boards.

In the second game, Dayfri contributed 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and JBM added 20 points and 10 assists. Choc posted 26 points and 10 assists.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

Week 4 continues Thursday with four doubleheaders:

--Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Mavs Gaming

--Raptors Uprising GC vs. Wizards District Gaming

--Grizz Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

--NetsGC vs. Hawks Talon GC

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Grizz Gaming, 5-1

2. Hornets Venom GT, 8-2

3. Wizards District Gaming, 7-3

4. 76ers GC, 6-4

T5. NetsGC, 7-7

T5. Hawks Talon GC, 5-5

T5. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 4-4

T5. Knicks Gaming, 3-3

9. Heat Check Gaming, 5-7

10. Magic Gaming, 4-6

11. Gen.G Tigers, 3-5

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-10

Western Conference

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 8-2

2. Pacers Gaming, 9-3

T3. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-2

T3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 4-2

T3. Kings Guard Gaming, 4-2

T6. Jazz Gaming, 5-5

T6. Mavs Gaming, 4-4

T6. Pistons GT, 3-3

9. Lakers Gaming, 2-6

10. Cavs Legion GC, 2-8

11. Bucks Gaming, 0-10

--Field Level Media