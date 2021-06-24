Bucks, Cavs log unexpected sweeps in NBA 2K League

Bucks Gaming and Cavs Legion GC, who began the day as the bottom two teams in the NBA 2K League’s Western Conference, pulled off surprise sweeps Thursday.

The Bucks (2-10) registered their first two victories of the year, 81-70 and 75-71 over Mavs Gaming (5-7). The Cavs (4-8) knocked T-Wolves Gaming (8-4) out of first place in the West, prevailing 95-93 in triple overtime and 92-89 in OT.

Pacers Gaming (11-3), who were idle Wednesday, moved atop the West standings thanks to the T-Wolves’ defeats.

In other action Wednesday as Week 5 got underway, Heat Check Gaming topped the Gen.G Tigers 77-67 before the Tigers claimed the rematch 75-73. Warriors Gaming Squad handled Blazer5 Gaming 68-59, but Blazer5 bounced back to beat the Warriors 83-59.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

Reginald “Regg” Nash posted 39 points and 11 assists for the Bucks in their opening victory, and teammate Tyler “Plondo” Lay contributed 23 points and 14 rebounds. Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd led the Mavs with 25 points and 12 assists.

In the teams’ second matchup, Regg logged 26 points and eight assists, and the Bucks’ Lytel “Lotty” Martin added 20 points. Dimez notched 25 points and 11 assists.

In the Cavs’ triple-overtime win, Albano “oFAB” Thomallari poured in 44 points. Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White paced the T-Wolves with 27 points and 10 assists.

oFAB came back to score 41 points in the second game, when the T-Wolves’ Michael “BearDaBeast” Key had 31 points and eight assists.

Five doubleheaders are on the schedule for Thursday as Week 5 continues:

--Cavs Legion GC vs. Magic Gaming

--Knicks Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers

--Pistons GT vs. Pacers Gaming

--Jazz Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming

--Warriors Gaming Squad vs. T-Wolves Gaming

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Grizz Gaming, 9-1

2. Wizards District Gaming, 9-3

3. Hornets Venom GT, 10-4

4. 76ers GC, 6-4

5. NetsGC, 9-7

T6. Heat Check Gaming, 8-8

T6. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 4-4

7. Gen.G Tigers, 5-7

T8. Magic Gaming, 4-6

T8. Knicks Gaming, 4-6

11. Hawks Talon GC, 5-9

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-12

Western Conference

1. Pacers Gaming, 11-3

2. T-Wolves Gaming, 8-4

3. Pistons GT, 5-3

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 7-5

T5. Blazer5 Gaming, 6-6

T5. Jazz Gaming, 5-5

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 5-5

8. Mavs Gaming, 5-7

9. Cavs Legion GC, 4-8

10. Lakers Gaming, 3-9

11. Bucks Gaming, 2-10

--Field Level Media