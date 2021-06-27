Magic Gaming ends week with sweep of Hawks Talon GC

Magic Gaming swept its doubleheader with ease on Saturday in the final day of Week 5 play of the NBA 2K League.

They defeated Hawks Talon GC 79-55 in the first game and 87-64 in the nightcap.

Brendan “Reizey” Hill finished with 25 points and seven assists in the first game. Justin “Snubby” Stemerman and Josue “FutureClutch” Acosta Gomez scored 17 points apiece, and Snubby added nine assists. Robert “May” May posted a game-high 19 rebounds.

Caesar “Ceez” Martinez scored a game-high 30 points for Hawks Talon GC.

Snubby led the way in the second game, with 29 points, while Reizey added 22 points and 11 assists. May chipped in 14 rebounds.

Michael “BP” Diaz-Cruz scored 25 points for Hawks Talon GC, and Ceez was right behind with 23.

Saturday’s other doubleheaders ended in splits. Grizz Gaming defeated 76ers GC 70-61 before losing to them 60-55.

Knicks Gaming rolled over Celtics Crossover Gaming 86-58, but then Celtics Crossover Gaming won a 68-65 squeaker in the second game.

Pacers Gaming and Jazz Gaming followed a similar pattern. Pacers Gaming cruised in the first game, 84-68, but then lost 87-85 in the second game.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

After a week off next week, the league’s Week 6 schedule will begin July 7 with four doubleheaders:

--Blazer5 Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

--Hornets Venom GT vs. Grizz Gaming

--Pistons GT vs. Bucks Gaming

--Kings Guard Gaming vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 11-3

2. Grizz Gaming, 10-4

3. Hornets Venom GT, 10-4

4. NetsGC, 11-7

5. 76ers GC, 7-5

6. Magic Gaming, 8-6

7. Heat Check Gaming, 8-8

8. Gen.G Tigers, 6-8

9. Knicks Gaming, 6-8

10. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 5-7

11. Hawks Talon GC, 5-11

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-12

Western Conference

1. Pacers Gaming, 13-5

2. T-Wolves Gaming, 9-5

3. Pistons GT, 7-5

T4. Kings Guard Gaming, 8-6

T4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 8-6

6. Jazz Gaming, 7-7

T7. Blazer5 Gaming, 6-8

T7. Mavs Gaming, 6-8

9. Cavs Legion GC, 4-10

10. Lakers Gaming, 3-9

11. Bucks Gaming, 2-10

--Field Level Media