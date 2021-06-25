Reizey powers Magic to NBA 2K League sweep of Cavs

Brendan “Reizey” Hill averaged 32 points and 10.5 assists as Magic Gaming swept Cavs Legion GC 85-82 and 68-63 in NBA 2K League action Thursday night.

The Magic were the only team to win both of their games on the night, which featured five doubleheaders.

Robert “May” May added a pair of double-doubles for the Magic while averaging 14 points and 16 rebounds. The Cavs’ Albano “oFAB” Thomallari averaged 30.5 points and nine assists in the two defeats.

Elsewhere on the second night of Week 5, Knicks Gaming topped the Gen.G Tigers 81-76 before the Tigers took the rematch 79-73.

Pistons GT defeated Pacers Gaming 72-69, but the Pacers won the second game 66-53.

Jazz Gaming got past Kings Guard Gaming 73-69, though the Kings responded for a 69-63 triumph.

T-Wolves Gaming beat Warriors Gaming Squad 88-79, and the Warriors bounced back for an 81-67 victory.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

Four doubleheaders are on the schedule for Thursday as Week 5 continues:

--Pistons GT vs. Mavs Gaming

--Grizz Gaming vs. Wizards District Gaming

--Blazer5 Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming

--Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Nets GC

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Grizz Gaming, 9-1

2. Wizards District Gaming, 9-3

3. Hornets Venom GT, 10-4

4. 76ers GC, 6-4

5. NetsGC, 9-7

T6. Heat Check Gaming, 8-8

T6. Magic Gaming, 6-6

T6. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 4-4

9. Gen.G Tigers, 6-8

10. Knicks Gaming, 5-7

11. Hawks Talon GC, 5-9

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-12

Western Conference

1. Pacers Gaming, 12-4

2. T-Wolves Gaming, 9-5

3. Pistons GT, 6-4

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 8-6

T5. Blazer5 Gaming, 6-6

T5. Jazz Gaming, 6-6

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 6-6

8. Mavs Gaming, 5-7

9. Cavs Legion GC, 4-10

10. Lakers Gaming, 3-9

11. Bucks Gaming, 2-10

--Field Level Media