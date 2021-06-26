Wizards sweep Grizz, move atop NBA 2K League's Eastern Conference

Wizards District Gaming swept a pair of games against Grizz Gaming on Friday in a battle of the top two teams in the NBA 2K League’s Eastern Conference.

The Wizards (11-3) downed the Grizz (9-3) by 70-52 and 73-66 margins to jump into first place.

John “JBM” Mascone led the Wizards with 30 points and 10 assists in the first game, outdueling the Grizz’s Zach “Vandi” Vandivier (25 points, five assists).

JBM put up 23 points and 13 assists in the second game as Kory “Chess” Taylor poured in 27 points for the Grizz.

In other Friday action, the Pistons GT beat Mavs Gaming 68-65 before the Mavs took the rematch 74-72.

Nets GC topped Celtics Crossover Gaming twice, 92-73 and 85-70, and Kings Guard Gaming swept Blazer5 Gaming 86-67 and 78-63.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

Four doubleheaders will be played Saturday as Week 5 concludes:

--76ers GC vs. Grizz Gaming

--Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

--Hawks Talon GC vs. Magic Gaming

--Jazz Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 11-3

2. Grizz Gaming, 9-3

3. Hornets Venom GT, 10-4

4. NetsGC, 11-7

5. 76ers GC, 6-4

T6. Heat Check Gaming, 8-8

T6. Magic Gaming, 6-6

8. Gen.G Tigers, 6-8

9. Knicks Gaming, 5-7

10. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 4-6

11. Hawks Talon GC, 5-9

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-12

Western Conference

1. Pacers Gaming, 12-4

2. T-Wolves Gaming, 9-5

3. Pistons GT, 7-5

T4. Kings Guard Gaming, 8-6

T4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 8-6

6. Jazz Gaming, 6-6

T7. Blazer5 Gaming, 6-8

T7. Mavs Gaming, 6-8

9. Cavs Legion GC, 4-10

10. Lakers Gaming, 3-9

11. Bucks Gaming, 2-10

