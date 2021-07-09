First-place Wizards sweep Pistons in NBA 2K League

Wizards District Gaming expanded their lead atop the NBA 2K League’s Eastern Conference by sweeping two games against Pistons GT on Thursday.

The Wizards (13-3) earned 66-61 and 70-56 victories over the Pistons (9-7), giving them a two-game lead over Hornets Venom GT (11-5) and Grizz Gaming (11-5). The latter two teams were idle Thursday.

In other Week 6 action Thursday, 76ers GC swept Mavs Gaming 71-66 and 74-53. The Gen.G Tigers earned a 79-76 victory over T-Wolves Gaming, but the T-Wolves bounced back to beat the Tigers 83-74. Kings Guard Gaming defeated Cavs Legion GC 70-58 before the Cavs took the rematch 76-70.

John “JBM” Mascone (19 points, 11 assists) and Ryan “Dayfri” Conger (16 points, 11 rebounds) posted double-doubles for the Wizards in their opening win. Ethan “Radiant” White led the Pistons with 24 points and 11 assists.

In the second game, JBM contributed 21 points and 11 assists while teammate Manuel “Newdini” Newman II amassed 18 points and 13 rebounds. Radiant produced 15 points and 11 assists.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

Four doubleheaders are scheduled for Friday as Week 6 continues:

--Knicks Gaming vs. Raptors Uprising GC

--Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Bucks Gaming

--Lakers Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers

--Grizz Gaming vs. Magic Gaming

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 13-3

T2. Grizz Gaming, 11-5

T2. Hornets Venom GT, 11-5

4. 76ers GC, 9-5

5. NetsGC, 11-7

6. Magic Gaming, 8-6

7. Heat Check Gaming, 8-8

8. Gen.G Tigers, 7-9

9. Knicks Gaming, 6-8

10. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 5-9

11. Hawks Talon GC, 5-11

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-12

Western Conference

1. Pacers Gaming, 13-5

2. T-Wolves Gaming, 10-6

3. Kings Guard Gaming, 11-7

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 8-6

5. Pistons GT, 9-7

T6. Jazz Gaming, 7-7

T6. Blazer5 Gaming, 8-8

8. Mavs Gaming, 6-10

9. Cavs Legion GC, 5-11

10. Lakers Gaming, 3-11

11. Bucks Gaming, 2-12

--Field Level Media