Grizz, Hornets split NBA 2K League doubleheader

Grizz Gaming and Hornets Venom GT remained tied for second place in the NBA 2K League’s Eastern Conference after splitting two games Wednesday night.

The Grizz won the opener 82-63 before the Hornets took the rematch 60-55. Both teams are 11-5, trailing only first-place Wizards District Gaming (11-3) in the East.

The remaining Wednesday action as Week 6 got underway featured three sweeps.

Blazer5 Gaming downed Lakers Gaming 87-70 and 85-72. Pistons GT defeated Bucks Gaming 77-75 and 79-71, and Kings Guard Gaming topped Celtics Crossover Gaming 63-52 and 81-66.

Zach “Vandi” Vandivier led the Grizz to their win, scoring 33 points and handing out 12 assists. Justin “Sherm” Sherman put up 26 points and nine assists for the Hornets.

Sherm produced 26 points again and added six assists as the Hornets won the second game. Vandi and Kory “Chess” Taylor had 14 points apiece for the Grizz, and Vandi dished out nine assists.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

Four doubleheaders are scheduled for Thursday as Week 6 continues:

--Mavs Gaming vs. 76ers GC

--Gen.G Tigers vs. T-Wolves Gaming

--Kings Guard Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC

--Wizards District Gaming vs. Pistons GT

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 11-3

T2. Grizz Gaming, 11-5

T2. Hornets Venom GT, 11-5

4. NetsGC, 11-7

5. 76ers GC, 7-5

6. Magic Gaming, 8-6

7. Heat Check Gaming, 8-8

T8. Gen.G Tigers, 6-8

T8. Knicks Gaming, 6-8

10. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 5-9

11. Hawks Talon GC, 5-11

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-12

Western Conference

1. Pacers Gaming, 13-5

T2. T-Wolves Gaming, 9-5

T2. Pistons GT, 9-5

4. Kings Guard Gaming, 10-6

5. Warriors Gaming Squad, 8-6

T6. Jazz Gaming, 7-7

T6. Blazer5 Gaming, 8-8

8. Mavs Gaming, 6-8

9. Cavs Legion GC, 4-10

10. Lakers Gaming, 3-11

11. Bucks Gaming, 2-12

--Field Level Media