T-Wolves Gaming sweep, keep pace in the West in NBA 2K

T-Wolves Gaming, Knicks Gaming and Raptors Uprising GC all recorded sweeps on Saturday night in NBA 2K League action.

The other doubleheader of the night ended in a split between Magic Gaming and Wizards District Gaming.

T-Wolves Gaming took down Mavs Gaming 81-70 and 78-72 to remain one game off the lead in the Western Conference. Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White averaged 21.5 points for T-Wolves.

Knicks Gaming blew out 76ers GC 81-62 in Game 1 and had to fight for the second victory, 86-84. T-Wolves Gaming defeated Mavs Gaming 81-70 and 78-72. Christopher “Duck” Charles averaged 33.5 points for Knicks Gaming.

Raptors Uprising GC swept two close games over Cavs Legion GC, 83-82 and 67-61. Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey averaged 29.0 points for Raptors Uprising GC.

Magic Gaming took down Wizards District Gaming 76-61 in their first matchup before Wizards bounced back with a 75-57 win. Brendan “Reizey” Hill averaged 22.5 points for Magic Gaming.

Week 7 tips off July 21.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 14-4

2. Hornets Venom GT, 11-5

3. Grizz Gaming, 12-6

4. NetsGC, 11-7

5. 76ers GC, 9-7

6. Magic Gaming, 10-8

T7. Knicks Gaming, 9-9

T7. Heat Check Gaming, 8-8

T7. Gen.G Tigers, 9-9

10. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 6-10

11. Hawks Talon GC, 5-11

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 5-13

Western Conference

1. Pacers Gaming, 13-5

2. T-Wolves Gaming, 12-6

3. Kings Guard Gaming, 11-7

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 8-6

5. Pistons GT, 9-7

T6. Jazz Gaming, 7-7

T6. Blazer5 Gaming, 8-8

8. Mavs Gaming, 6-12

9. Cavs Legion GC, 5-13

T10. Lakers Gaming, 3-13

T10. Bucks Gaming, 3-13

--Field Level Media