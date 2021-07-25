T-Wolves overtake Pacers for first with NBA 2K League sweep

T-Wolves Gaming swept two games from Pacers Gaming on Saturday, with the winner overtaking the loser for first place in the NBA 2K League’s Western Conference.

The T-wolves (16-6) prevailed 102-78 and 79-69 over the Pacers (15-7).

Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White put up 34 points and 10 assists for the T-Wolves in the opener, and teammate Michael “BearDaBeast” Key contributed 28 points and 12 assists. The Pacers got 23 points and 15 assists from Enrique “630” Xavier Barraza plus 22 points from Andron “LavishPhenom” Thomas.

In the second game, ShiftyKaii logged 25 points and 10 assists while BearDaBeast and Xavier “Big Saint” St. John each had 23 points for the T-Wolves. 630 amassed 27 points and 13 assists, and LavishPhenom also scored 27 points.

Each of the night’s other three doubleheaders also wound up with sweeps. Jazz Gaming topped Magic Gaming 75-59 and 83-65. 76ers GC beat Hornets Venom GT 70-68 and 88-61, and NetsGC dominated Heat Check Gaming 91-64 and 93-75.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17, won by Hornets Venom GT) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be Sept. 4.

Week 8 begins Wednesday with four doubleheaders:

--Jazz Gaming vs. Pistons GT

--Wizards District Gaming vs. Heat Check Gaming

--NetsGC vs. Raptors Uprising GC

--Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Blazer5 Gaming

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 14-4

2. Grizz Gaming, 12-6

T3. 76ers GC, 13-7

T3. Hornets Venom GT, 13-7

5. NetsGC, 14-8

6. Knicks Gaming, 12-10

T7. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 10-10

T7. Gen.G Tigers, 9-9

9. Magic Gaming, 10-12

10. Heat Check Gaming, 8-12

11. Hawks Talon GC, 5-15

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 5-17

Western Conference

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 16-6

2. Pacers Gaming, 15-7

T3. Jazz Gaming, 11-7

T3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 11-7

T3. Kings Guard Gaming, 11-7

6. Pistons GT, 9-7

7. Blazer5 Gaming, 8-8

8. Mavs Gaming, 6-12

9. Cavs Legion GC, 7-15

10. Bucks Gaming, 4-16

11. Lakers Gaming, 3-17

--Field Level Media