First-place Wizards register NBA 2K League sweep

Wizards District Gaming increased their lead atop the NBA 2K League’s Eastern Conference by sweeping two games from Heat Check Gaming on Wednesday, 66-50 and 74-59.

Elsewhere on the first night of Week 8, Pistons GT edged Jazz Gaming 78-76 before the Jazz won the rematch 79-74. Raptors Uprising GC beat NetsGC twice, 99-95 and 90-70, while Warriors Gaming Squad handled Blazer5 Gaming twice, 77-75 and 69-62.

In the Wizards’ opening victory Wednesday, John “JBM” Mascone had 22 points and nine assists, while Justin “Just_Awkward” Howell added 18 points and four steals. Juan “Hotshot” Gonzalez paced the Heat with 18 points and seven rebounds.

JBM logged 22 points and 10 assists in the second game, and teammate Brandon “BRich” Richardson scored 18 points. Hotshot led the Heat with 16 points and eight rebounds.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17, won by Hornets Venom GT) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be Sept. 4.

Week 8 continues Thursday with four doubleheaders:

--Pistons GT vs. Heat Check Gaming

--NetsGC vs. Gen.G Tigers

--Wizards District Gaming vs. Mavs Gaming

--Kings Guard Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 16-4

2. Grizz Gaming, 12-6

T3. 76ers GC, 13-7

T3. Hornets Venom GT, 13-7

5. NetsGC, 14-10

6. Knicks Gaming, 12-10

T7. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 10-10

T7. Gen.G Tigers, 9-9

9. Magic Gaming, 10-12

10. Heat Check Gaming, 8-14

11. Raptors Uprising GC, 7-17

12. Hawks Talon GC, 5-15

Western Conference

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 16-6

2. Pacers Gaming, 15-7

3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 13-7

4. Kings Guard Gaming, 11-7

5. Jazz Gaming, 12-8

6. Pistons GT, 10-8

7. Blazer5 Gaming, 8-10

8. Mavs Gaming, 6-12

9. Cavs Legion GC, 7-15

10. Bucks Gaming, 4-16

11. Lakers Gaming, 3-17

