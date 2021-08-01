Pacers Gaming move into first place in West in NBA 2K

Pacers Gaming swept their doubleheader with Mavs Gaming to move into first place in the Western Conference in the NBA 2K League on Saturday.

The Pacers (19-7) won the first game 68-61 and the second game 81-71 to improve to 19-7, vaulting into first ahead of the idle T-Wolves Gaming (16-6)

Hornets Venom Gaming (17-7), the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, also pulled off a sweep with two narrow wins over Lakers Gaming. The Hornets crept closer to the idle Wizards District Gaming (18-4) with wins of 63-57 and 74-71.

In Saturday’s other action, Hawks Talon GC, last in the East at 6-18, divided their twin bill with Kings Guard Gaming, winning the first game 65-59 but losing the second game 72-61.

Also splitting their games were the Gen.G Tigers and Grizz Gaming. The Tigers opened with an 82-67 win but fell in the nightcap 71-65.

Week 9 play will begin Wednesday with four doubleheaders:

--Magic Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming

--Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Kings Guard Gaming

--Blazer5 Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming

--T-Wolves Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 18-4

2. Hornets Venom GT, 17-7

3. 76ers GC, 13-7

4. Grizz Gaming, 13-9

5. NetsGC, 15-11

6. Knicks Gaming, 12-10

T7. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 10-10

T7. Gen.G Tigers, 11-11

9. Magic Gaming, 10-12

10. Heat Check Gaming, 10-14

11. Raptors Uprising GC, 9-17

12. Hawks Talon GC, 6-18

Western Conference

1. Pacers Gaming, 19-7

2. T-Wolves Gaming, 16-6

3. Jazz Gaming, 14-8

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 13-9

5. Kings Guard Gaming, 12-10

T6. Pistons GT, 10-10

T6. Blazer5 Gaming, 10-10

8. Cavs Legion GC, 7-15

9. Mavs Gaming, 6-16

10. Bucks Gaming, 4-16

11. Lakers Gaming, 3-21

