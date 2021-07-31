Second-place Pacers, Hornets sweep NBA 2K League series

The second-place teams in both NBA 2K League conferences gained ground on the idle first-place teams with two-game sweeps Friday night.

Pacers Gaming (17-7), the Western Conference’s No. 2 team, defeated Grizz Gaming 87-65 and 74-59. The Eastern Conference’s No. 2 squad, Hornets Venom GT (15-7), topped Hawks Talon GC 87-82 in overtime and then 80-63.

East-leading Wizards District Gaming (18-4) and West-leading T-Wolves Gaming (16-6) both had the night off.

In other Friday action, Blazer5 Gaming swept Lakers Gaming 81-61 and 69-64, and Raptors Uprising GC posted two wins over Warriors Gaming Squad, 73-70 and 81-71.

Enrique Xavier “630” Barraza averaged 39.5 points in the Pacers’ sweep while Mehyar “AuthenticAfrican” Ahmed-Hassan put up 16.5 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Grizz.

The Hornets’ Craig “rigby” Burnett Jr. powered for 34 points in the overtime win against the Hawks, who got 42 points from Caesar “Ceez” Martinez.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17, won by Hornets Venom GT) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be Sept. 4.

Week 8 concludes Saturday with four doubleheaders:

--Pacers Gaming vs. Mavs Gaming

--Hawks Talon GC vs. Kings Guard Gaming

--Gen.G Tigers vs. Grizz Gaming

--Hornets Venom GT vs. Lakers Gaming

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 18-4

2. Hornets Venom GT, 15-7

3. 76ers GC, 13-7

4. Grizz Gaming, 12-8

5. NetsGC, 15-11

6. Knicks Gaming, 12-10

T7. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 10-10

T7. Gen.G Tigers, 10-10

9. Magic Gaming, 10-12

10. Heat Check Gaming, 10-14

11. Raptors Uprising GC, 9-17

12. Hawks Talon GC, 5-17

Western Conference

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 16-6

2. Pacers Gaming, 17-7

3. Jazz Gaming, 14-8

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 13-9

5. Kings Guard Gaming, 11-9

T6. Pistons GT, 10-10

T6. Blazer5 Gaming, 10-10

8. Cavs Legion GC, 7-15

9. Mavs Gaming, 6-14

10. Bucks Gaming, 4-16

11. Lakers Gaming, 3-19

--Field Level Media