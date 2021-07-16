No. 2 seed Pacers Gaming eliminated from NBA 2K Turn Tournament

No. 15 seed Heat Check Gaming won two of three matches Thursday to eliminate No. 2 seed Pacers Gaming in the second round of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn Tournament.

The No. 13 seed Blazer5 Gaming and No. 12 seed Jazz Gaming also pulled upset knockouts, with Blazer5 sweeping T-Wolves Gaming and Jazz Gaming winning both matches vs. Grizz Gaming.

Also advancing Thursday were No. 1 seed Wizards District Gaming, No. 3 Hornets Venom GT, No. 6 Nets GC, No. 7 Kings Guard Gaming and defending tournament champion Raptors Uprising GC, the ninth seed in this tournament.

The $260,000 event, the second in-season tournament of the year, runs through Saturday. All matches are best-of-three, single elimination. The champion will receive $117,000, and the runner-up will earn $52,000.

Heat Check Gaming rebounded from a 79-59 drubbing in the first game Thursday to win the last two, 68-64 and 79-72, and advance to a Friday pairing with Kings Guard. Juan “Hotshot” Gonzalez led Heat Check with 28 points in the first win and 27 in the second. Xavier “630” Barraza scored 37 in Pacers Gaming’s Game 1 win; he scored 23 and 30 in the final two games.

Blazer5 Gaming beat T-Wolves Gaming 101-98 and 92-87. Dayvon “Goofy757” Curry scored 32 and Bash Robles 31 in the first win, and Curry led the way with 28 in the second win. “ShiftyKaii” White tallied 48 combined points for T-Wolves Gaming.

Jazz Gaming beat Grizz Gaming 69-66 and 90-67. Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram led Jazz Gaming with 29 points in Game 1 and 32 in Game 2. Zach “Vandi” Vandivier led Grizz Gaming with 21 and 24 points.

Top-seeded Wizards District Gaming swept Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 70-52 and 76-63. WDG’s Jack “JBM” Mascone put up 30 points and 12 assists in Game 1 and 25 points and 12 assists in Game 2. Jordan “JMoney” Martinez scored 39 over both games to lead the Tigers.

No. 3 seed Hornets Venom GT needed three games to get past Knicks Gaming, winning 65-64 in Game 1, losing 60-56 in Game 2 and then finishing strong at 78-69. In Game 3, Justin “Sherm” Sherman tallied 27 points and 11 assists to lead the Hornets Venom GT to the next round.

No. 6 seed Nets GC took two of three against No. 11 Magic Gaming, winning 69-66, losing 93-70 and advancing with a 70-58 tiebreaker. Josh “Choc” Humphries scored 35 points in each of the Nets’ wins, with 25 total assists. Justin “Snubby” Stemerman scored 47 for Magic Gaming in its Game 2 win.

No. 7 Kings Guard Gaming opened with a 71-65 win over 76ers GC, which won Game 2 by a 71-63 score before falling again, 69-66. Yusuf Scarbz tallied 24 points and 12 rebounds in Kings Guard’s first win, and he led the way with 26 points in the clinching win. 76ers GC’s Aaron “Arooks” Rookwood scored 22 and Dre Marshall had 18 points and 10 assists in their Game 2 win.

Pistons GT lost its first game to Warriors Gaming Squad, 74-70, before closing with 74-72 and 73-63 victories. Ramo Radoncic totaled 67 points in the three games to lead Pistons GT. Hezi Coates and Charlie “CB13” Bostwick each tallied 66 in the series for Warriors Gaming Squad.

Friday’s third-round matches:

--No. 1 Wizards District Gaming vs. No. 9 Pistons GC

--No. 3 Hornets Venom GT vs. No. 6 Nets GC

--No. 7 Kings Guard vs. No. 15 Heat Check

--No. 12 Jazz Gaming vs. No. 13 Blazer5 Gaming

NBA 2K League’s The Turn Tournament prize pool

1. $117,000

2. $52,000

3-4. $22,100

5-8. $11,700

